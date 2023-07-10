Tributes
Lee Donohue, ‘truly great leader’ who served as HPD’s eighth police chief, dies

Lee Donahue
Lee Donahue
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 2:12 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lee Donohue, who served as chief of the Honolulu Police Department from 1998 to 2004, has died.

He was HPD’s eight chief and was remembered Sunday as a “truly great leader.”

“On behalf of the officers and civilian employees of the Honolulu Police Department, I extend our deepest condolences and sympathy to the Donohue family,” said current HPD Chief Joe Logan.

“Chief Donohue was known as a cop’s cop and for being a strong, decisive leader. After serving the department for 40 years, he continued serving the public through many community organizations. We will miss him and are blessed to have had a very wonderful and passionate chief.”

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi called Donohue a “truly great leader.”

“Anyone who knows Oahu’s history of law enforcement recognizes that Chief Lee Donohue was one of the truly great leaders to serve our community, as well as the men and women of HPD,” he said.

“I could not have any more admiration or respect than I have for Chief Donohue. He was both friend and mentor to me, and I am deeply saddened by his passing.”

At this time, the cause of death is unknown.

Details on services were not immediately released.

