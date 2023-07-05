Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

UH students set to move into new state-of-the-art facility inspired by Utah school

The RISE building at UH Manoa will feature both workspaces and dorms.
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:52 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In early August, University of Hawaii students will move into a new state-of-the-art facility that sits next to the Manoa campus.

The Residences for Innovative Student Entrepreneurs, or RISE, was inspired by the University of Utah’s Lassonde Studios.

“This is what we want our students to experience,” said Sandra Fujiyama, executive director of Shidler College’s Pacific Asian Center for Entrepreneurship.

Lassonde has everything Utah’s student entrepreneurs, innovators and creators need. Computers, tools and hardware are spread over a 20,000-square-foot makerspace.

RISE will have that, too. UH took the best of Lassonde’s setup and built it into its own $70 million structure.

“We’re going to have this great big co-working space which can then transform into an even bigger presentation space, so we can showcase Hawaii innovation,” Fujiyama said. “There’s going to be a classroom so that if faculty want to come down and be a part of it and really engage with the students in the space, they can do that. We’re going to have offices, conference rooms, and a recording studio.”

Sacred Hearts graduate Joy Libarios studies engineering at the University of Utah and lives in Lassonde Studios student housing. During her time there, she’s developed two product ideas, a smartphone charger and a kitchen tool.

“I 3D printed a spam musubi maker because one day I was really craving a spam musubi,” she said.

Libarios said RISE will give UH students a place to develop prototypes that may someday turn into products, just like Lassonde does.

“It’s easy for our students to try new things even though they’ve never even tried it before. Since it’s right there it’s great,” she said.

RISE was built on the site of the former Atherton YMCA, and is an extension of PACE.

The buildings have dormitory space for 374 beds plus amenities for student residents. They will have unlimited access to whatever they need to make their creations come to life.

“If students are interested in living in this innovative, cutting-edge space, we’re taking applications. They can apply now at RISE.Hawaii.edu,” Fujiyama said.

To make it affordable, UH is handing out more than $500,000 in scholarships for RISE, and the facility will be open to every student in the UH system.

“We really want every student that is a creator, that is a builder, that has passion to solve challenges that we’re having here in Hawaii, to come in and be a part of this,” Fujiyama said.

In planning RISE, a UH team visited Lassonde. It also asked UH students for input to ensure the Manoa facility meets Hawaii’s needs.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waipio Uka crash
Suspected DUI driver in critical crash is habitual offender, records reveal
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Iam Tongi and Kolohe Kai surprise Turtle Bay concertgoers with unexpected performance together
Thousands flock to see Hawaii’s American Idol Iam Tongi in concert
Tails Up Maui opened for business on March 28th. Then closed on June 12th.
Buy local? For eateries competing with chains, it’s tougher than it sounds
A civil lawsuit filed on the behalf of the victim accuses Lelah doctor of targeting the most...
Hawaii psychologist indicted on sex crimes accused of targeting most vulnerable children

Latest News

Holualoa Elementary School
Following HSTA concerns, crews complete mold abatement effort at Hawaii school
FILE/Honolulu skyline
Report: Despite cooling housing market, Oahu rents continue to soar
The Fabulous 5 is one of the most iconic teams University of Hawaii history. Decades later,...
Former UH sports star wants people to know: Homelessness can happen to anyone
UH's newest building took inspiration from a similar college facility in Utah