Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

How are you celebrating Independence Day? Share your photos with us!

Independence Day is a time to commemorate the day the Declaration of Independence was ratified....
Independence Day is a time to commemorate the day the Declaration of Independence was ratified. It’s also a time to honor those who fought for the nation’s freedom.(Gray)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:15 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s Independence Day weekend!

This holiday is a time to commemorate the day the Declaration of Independence was ratified. It’s also a time to honor those who fought for the nation’s freedom.

Fireworks, family reunions, concerts, barbecues and parades are just a few of the fun festivities that take place.

We want to feature how you and your family are celebrating this holiday weekend.

Submit your photos below:

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iam Tongi and Kolohe Kai surprise Turtle Bay concertgoers with unexpected performance together
Thousands flock to see Hawaii’s American Idol Iam Tongi in concert
Oahu man arrested after road rage incident in Waikiki
Oahu man, 38, arrested in connection to apparent road rage incident in Waikiki
Avery Garrard, pictured here, and Keina Drageset are charged with conspiracy to distribute...
Couple accused of fentanyl supply in deadly mass overdose to remain in custody
A tow truck operator removes a vehicle with multiple bullet holes near the area of a mass...
Baltimore block party shooting victims include more than a dozen minors, police say
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Fire in Pearl City
Emergency crews responding to apparent fire as smoke billows over Pearl City
Waipio Uka crash
Suspected DUI driver in critical Waipio crash is a habitual offender, records reveal
File photo of fireworks
LIST: Here’s your guide to July 4 events across the state
Oahu man arrested after road rage incident in Waikiki
Oahu man, 38, arrested in connection to apparent road rage incident in Waikiki