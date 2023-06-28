Tributes
Woman found guilty of stealing over $20K from retail stores sentenced to prison

Yolando Pusi mug
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:49 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 46-year-old woman known as a “serial thief” on Oahu has been sentenced to prison after being found guilty of multiple robberies.

Yolanda Pusi has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Pusi stole close to $20,000 in merchandise from retail stores on 11 different occassions, between December 2021 and May 2022.

The 46-year-old pleaded no contest to nine counts of theft and two counts of habitual property crime.

