Woman found guilty of stealing over $20K from retail stores sentenced to prison

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 46-year-old woman known as a “serial thief” on Oahu has been sentenced to prison after being found guilty of multiple robberies.

Yolanda Pusi has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Pusi stole close to $20,000 in merchandise from retail stores on 11 different occassions, between December 2021 and May 2022.

The 46-year-old pleaded no contest to nine counts of theft and two counts of habitual property crime.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.