Hawaii’s largest hospital group drops mask mandate

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 2:37 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After more than three years of masking up, Hawaii’s largest hospital group is dropping its mandate Monday.

All facilities in the Queen’s Health System will make masks voluntary for patients, staff, and visitors, with exceptions for certain illnesses and procedures.

The network includes nearly 10,000 employees and affiliated medical providers.

Private practices at Queen’s can still set their own masking policies.

Hawaii Pacific Health has also dropped its mask mandate at its medical centers and clinics.

