Hawaii Pacific Health makes masks optional in non-high risk areas

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:13 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting Monday, masks are now optional at all Hawaii Pacific Health Medical Centers and Clinics.

This rule applies to all areas except for those considered high-risk.

Signs have been posted at all HPH facilities to inform people about the new policy. Patients and visitors are welcome to continue wearing masks in optional masking zones.

Additionally, patients seeking care at HPH may request that staff wear masks at any time.

