We want to see your custom graduation caps
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:02 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s graduation season! Every year, many grads grab hot glue guns and deck out their caps to properly express their excitement for the festivities.

Whether it’s an inspirational quote, a pun, or a shout-out to your future employer, there is no end to folks’ creativity regarding the traditional 8.5″ by 8.5 graduation cap.

We want to see yours! Share photos of your custom cap below.

