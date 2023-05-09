NOAA cites dolphins boat company for getting too close to dolphins off Makua Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tour boat company is being fined $1,000 for getting too close to dolphins while the boat was idling.

Federal law requires people to stay 50 yards away from Hawaiian Spinner Dolphins.

In February, an incident on Oahu’s west side triggered an investigation by NOAA that found the company in violation.

The boat was idling but slowly moving near several dolphins.

In a statement, the company, “Dolphins and You” said:

“Our company cares deeply about the safety of the Dolphins. We have a good relationship with NOAA and are taking proper steps to follow the guidelines set forth and ensure their safety.”

Micah Doane, with the nonprofit Protectors of Paradise, says this boat and others come to Oahu’s west side specifically to get close to dolphins.

“They know the dolphins traverse these areas during the time, so why not put yourself in a position will swim past because you’re basically in their bedroom,” said Doane.

But a longtime tour operator, Steve Walther with Hawaii Tour Experts says boats like this typically aren’t trying to break any rules, and dolphins will go where they want.

“You have no control over them, and they swim really fast,” said Walther. “It would be hard to keep a certain distance from them and keep that distance if I was the captain.”

