Hawaii ranks among the worst states in the nation for distracted drivers

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:27 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii ranks second-worst in the nation for distracted drivers.

That’s according to a new analysis based on federal data.

Lending Tree’s Quote Wizeard found nearly one quarter of fatal crashes in Hawaii were caused by distracted drivers.

New Mexico was the only state with more distracted drivers.

Some 37% of fatal crashes there were blamed on drivers who were distracted by their cell phones.

New Jersey rounded out the top three for most distracted states.

The states with the least distracted drivers: Arkansas, Nevada and Mississippi.

Nationwide, some 8% of fatal crashes were caused by distracted drivers.

See the full analysis by clicking here.

