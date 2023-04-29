Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Shark encounter at Ala Moana surf spot just the latest in a string on Oahu’s south shore

Shark Sighted Sign / File Image
Shark Sighted Sign / File Image(HNN)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:48 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ala Moana Bowls is one of the most popular surf spots on Oahu’s south shore.

It’s also where a large shark was spotted in the waves during a surf competition.

Two surfers in the Hawaii Surfing Association state championship thought they had it to themselves at about 11 a.m. Friday. But instead, they were joined by a 12-foot shark thrashing a few feet away.

Twelve year-old Kiki Oshiro Kaneshiro had just paddled in from her heat before them.

“It was super scary,” she said. “I feel really bad for those girls. I really hope they’re okay and not really traumatized by anything, because I’m scared right now talking about it.”

No one was hurt, but the rest of the day’s heats were canceled. Shark warning signs went up, and lifeguards on jet skis warned surfers at nearby spots.

“Ala Moana is notorious for sharks,” said longtime area boater, surfer and fisherman David Kuwada. “It’s the perfect scenario. It’s like the fresh water coming out (of the Ala Wai Canal) with all the feeder fish and then the river mouth right there coming out to the ocean.”

Just a few weeks ago, Surfline captured a large shark swimming inside the lineup at Bowls. It’s unclear if it’s the same one.

Another reef shark was spotted in the shallows at Kewalos.

A much bigger shark attacked Mike Morita, 58, as he surfed Kewalos about two weeks ago.

A day after that attack, a 15-foot tiger shark was seen swimming in the Kewalo Basin Boat Harbor.

And then a few days after that, Kuwada witnessed a tiger shark attacked a turtle in the same area.

“Lately it seems like the behavior has been a little more aggressive in shallow waters, like a lot of people are seeing it lately,” Kuwada said.

Surfers also report recent sightings in Waikiki and the Diamond Head area that weren’t caught on camera. And on social media. fishers say there’s been an increase in sharks all around Oahu.

Some speculate that it’s due to a return to warmer ocean temperatures tied to an El Nino climate pattern, but the National Weather Service isn’t expecting El Nino to return until this summer.

Meanwhile, a DLNR graph shows a general increase in shark incidents over the years in Hawaii. October is typically the month with the most sightings.

The surf association hopes Friday’s encounter was just a random “hello.” Competitors will try to get back into the water over the weekend.

“Hopefully tomorrow, no sharks come, and that it’s okay and we can run the event,” Oshiro Kaneshiro said.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warwick Tollemache fell overboard while on a cruise from Australia to Hawaii.
Cruise ship passenger who fell overboard off Hawaii remembered as ‘kind’ soul
New owners will renovate the space and reopen with a new menu of sushi and cajun seafood.
Facing worsening economic headwinds, an Oahu institution calls it quits (for now)
Liliha attempted murder
Suspect sought after 17-year-old sustains critical injuries in shooting
Officials said an Australian man fell overboard on the Quantum of the Seas, bound for Honolulu.
Search suspended for Australian cruise ship passenger who fell overboard off Hawaii
Honolulu police lights
Police arrest 52-year-old in connection with string of road rage incidents in West Oahu

Latest News

Hawaii Island Police / file image
Police: Large bloody sword found alongside man suspected in gruesome Puna murder
A female kiwikiu on Maui.
In effort to save native birds, millions of ‘incompatible’ mosquitoes to be released on Maui
A city effort to help homeless people is now up and running on Oahu's westside but a lack of...
Lack of trust, rules keep some away from city’s mobile homeless camp in West Oahu
Drag performer Dan Paul Roberts is known as Candi Shell.
Hawaii Republican lawmakers target drag story time at community event