Kindergartner stuns audience with impressive fireknife dance

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A five-year-old recently stunned audiences with his fireknife dance performance at a fundraiser event.

Tihati Thompson from Kapahulu recently performed at “Hoomau,” an event held to support Punana Leo’s Hawaiian immersion schools on Maui.

Tihati is a student of Kaimuki Christian School on Oahu and comes from a family of fireknife dancers.

According to his mother Nicole, Tihati is carrying on the family legacy.

His father Afatia and grandparents, Jack and Cha Thompson, founded the largest Polynesian entertainment company on the island, “Tihati Productions.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.