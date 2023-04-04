Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Mountain View man arrested, charged for alleged possession of weapons and drugs

Kamon Stephens, 43, mug shot
Kamon Stephens, 43, mug shot(Hawaii Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:57 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 43-year-old Mountain View man has been arrested and charged following a narcotics search, Hawaii Island police said.

Kamon Stephens has been charged with gun and drug crimes. Police said he was also arrested for an unrelated outstanding warrant.

Officers conducted a narcotics search at a residence in Aloha Estates last Wednesday.

The Hawaii County prosecutor said investigators found a gun, a rifle and illegal butterfly knives in Stephens’ home.

Authorities said they also discovered drugs, including meth, hydrocodone and more than two pounds of marijuana.

Officials said Stephens could face 10 years in prison for the marijuana charge alone.

He made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Monday.

Stephens’ bail is set at $133,000. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Maui, Hawaii Island under flood advisories as drenching rains continue
Heavy rains drench Oahu, triggering flooding in some areas
Drenching rains triggered flooding in both directions on the H-1 Freeway in Honolulu.
State apologizes for highway flooding that snarled traffic for hours, pledges protocol changes
Although he started swimming later than most -- now 50 years old Sri Viswanathan has already...
‘A lot of takeaways’: Swimmer’s grueling journey through Kaiwi Channel comes to an end

Latest News

Tuesday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Trade wind weather is back with some pop up showers over Hawaii Island
Sunrise News Roundup (April 4, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (April 4, 2023)
Other concerned Kahala residents said since severe weather in December, debris has washed down...
In heavy rains, an upstream dumping problem triggers a trashy situation on exclusive Kahala Beach
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Saying hello to the trade winds, still some pop up showers over Hawaii Island