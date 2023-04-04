Mountain View man arrested, charged for alleged possession of weapons and drugs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 43-year-old Mountain View man has been arrested and charged following a narcotics search, Hawaii Island police said.

Kamon Stephens has been charged with gun and drug crimes. Police said he was also arrested for an unrelated outstanding warrant.

Officers conducted a narcotics search at a residence in Aloha Estates last Wednesday.

The Hawaii County prosecutor said investigators found a gun, a rifle and illegal butterfly knives in Stephens’ home.

Authorities said they also discovered drugs, including meth, hydrocodone and more than two pounds of marijuana.

Officials said Stephens could face 10 years in prison for the marijuana charge alone.

He made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Monday.

Stephens’ bail is set at $133,000. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

