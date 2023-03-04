Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Lucky we live Hawaii: 3 Hawaii beaches ranked among top 5 in US (including no.1 )

By Caelan Hughes
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:47 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - TripAdvisor announced the top 25 US beaches for 2023 — eight different Hawaii beaches made the list, including three in the top five, AND the coveted no.1 spot!

Here are the Hawaii beaches that made the list:
Kaanapali Beach, Maui (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Kaanapali Beach, Maui (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
  • Ka’anapali Beach in Lahaina, Maui, gets the no. 1 spot on the list! A TripAdvisor user described it as “always beautiful. Beautiful ocean, beach, and plenty of walking and snorkeling room. Always our place to find our peace!”
File photo of Kauai's Hanalei Bay. (Courtesy: Google Maps)
File photo of Kauai's Hanalei Bay. (Courtesy: Google Maps)
  • Hanalei beach in Hanalei, Kauai, is no. 4 on the list. A TripAdvisor reviewer said, “I hope I never forget the views of those mountains from the water...I literally could have just floated out there and looked in all day long.
Ho’okipa Beach Park in Paia, Maui.
Ho’okipa Beach Park in Paia, Maui.(Wikipedia / Dronepicr)
  • Ho’okipa Beach Park in Paia, Maui, ranked no. 5. A reviewer said, turtles, seals, surfers. Picture perfect views at all levels and times. It is nice just to sit in the sand and watch the waves or sit on the cliff and soak in the views.
File image of Lanikai Beach, Oahu. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
File image of Lanikai Beach, Oahu. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
  • Lanikai beach in Kailua, Oahu, is no.15 on the list. A reviewer said, highlight of our trip. MUST GO!!!!
TripAdvisor ranks Poipu Beach Park no. 16 of top 25 beaches
TripAdvisor ranks Poipu Beach Park no. 16 of top 25 beaches(No courtesy)
  • Poipu Beach Park in Poipu, Kauai, is ranked no. 16. There was amazing snorkeling area, a small beach shielded from the waves for the little ones, and surfing all within a short distance of each other,said a reviewer.
Napili Bay, file image
Napili Bay, file image(HNN (custom credit))
  • Napili beach in Lahaina, Maui, is the last Hawaii beach that ranks within the top 20 at no. 17. “This little cove is a hidden gem. There’s a small natural reef about 30-50 yards in and tons of marine life living on it. This was the best snorkel experience I have had,” said a reviewer.
Kailua Beach (Image: Wikimedia Commons/file)
Kailua Beach (Image: Wikimedia Commons/file)
  • Kailua Beach Park in Kailua, Oahu, is ranked no. 21. A reviewer said, Kailua offers plenty of everything: sand, wide open space, fewer crowds, and a good park to go with it. This beach is awesome, coming from a guy who grew up on an island.
Hapuna Beach
Hapuna Beach
  • Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area in Puako, Hawaii Island finished our list at no. 24. A reviewer said, “there is a small set of rocks that provided some of the best snorkeling we saw on the island! The water was crystal clear, and the brightly colored tropical fish plentiful.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The paddleboarders estimated the shark to be about 15 feet long.
2 friends recount ‘terrifying’ encounter with tiger shark off Hawaii
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Shirokiya Japan Village walk opened in 2016.
Furnishings, appliances from Shirokiya Japan Village Walk up for auction
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
File photo of a snorkeler
CA couple says snorkeling tour group left them behind in waters off Lanai

Latest News

Pacific Buddhist Academy set to hold 17th annual Taiko Festival
Pacific Buddhist Academy hosts 17th annual Taiko Festival
Pacific Buddhist Academy set to hold 17th annual Taiko Festival
Pacific Buddhist Academy set to hold 17th annual Taiko Festival
For more we're joined by David Stilwell he's a former assistant Secretary of State for East...
Banning TikTok and other takeaways from Congress’ first attempt to address China concerns
Media mogul and Billionaire Oprah Winfrey is expanding her land on the Valley Isle.
Oprah expands her upcountry Maui property by 870 acres for over $6M