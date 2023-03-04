Lucky we live Hawaii: 3 Hawaii beaches ranked among top 5 in US (including no.1 )
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:47 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - TripAdvisor announced the top 25 US beaches for 2023 — eight different Hawaii beaches made the list, including three in the top five, AND the coveted no.1 spot!
Here are the Hawaii beaches that made the list:
- Ka’anapali Beach in Lahaina, Maui, gets the no. 1 spot on the list! A TripAdvisor user described it as “always beautiful. Beautiful ocean, beach, and plenty of walking and snorkeling room. Always our place to find our peace!”
- Hanalei beach in Hanalei, Kauai, is no. 4 on the list. A TripAdvisor reviewer said, “I hope I never forget the views of those mountains from the water...I literally could have just floated out there and looked in all day long.”
- Ho’okipa Beach Park in Paia, Maui, ranked no. 5. A reviewer said, “turtles, seals, surfers. Picture perfect views at all levels and times. It is nice just to sit in the sand and watch the waves or sit on the cliff and soak in the views.”
- Lanikai beach in Kailua, Oahu, is no.15 on the list. A reviewer said, “highlight of our trip. MUST GO!!!!”
- Poipu Beach Park in Poipu, Kauai, is ranked no. 16. “There was amazing snorkeling area, a small beach shielded from the waves for the little ones, and surfing all within a short distance of each other,” said a reviewer.
- Napili beach in Lahaina, Maui, is the last Hawaii beach that ranks within the top 20 at no. 17. “This little cove is a hidden gem. There’s a small natural reef about 30-50 yards in and tons of marine life living on it. This was the best snorkel experience I have had,” said a reviewer.
- Kailua Beach Park in Kailua, Oahu, is ranked no. 21. A reviewer said, “Kailua offers plenty of everything: sand, wide open space, fewer crowds, and a good park to go with it. This beach is awesome, coming from a guy who grew up on an island.”
- Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area in Puako, Hawaii Island finished our list at no. 24. A reviewer said, “there is a small set of rocks that provided some of the best snorkeling we saw on the island! The water was crystal clear, and the brightly colored tropical fish plentiful.”
