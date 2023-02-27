Tributes
Ex-DOE official charged for allegedly falsifying documents, stealing money from department

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:12 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Department of Education official is set to be arraigned Monday at Hilo Circuit Court on felony theft charges.

Prosecutors charged and arrested Karie Luana Klein for allegedly falsifying documents and stealing money from the department.

Klein was charged with three felony theft counts on Feb. 16 and arrested a week later.

Prosecutors said Klein allegedly falsified work mileage and parking forms. She also used DOE purchase orders and a “P-Card” to steal more than $7,000 from the department.

Klein worked as a complex area business manager at DOE’s Kau-Keaau-Pahoa complex, the Hawaii Tribune Herald reported.

She could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

