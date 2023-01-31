Tributes
After a 5 year ban, State may allow some commercial aquarium fishing

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:53 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a 5 year ban on aquarium fish collection off West Hawaii, the state land board has regained the authority to consider issuing new permits.

That’s after a judge lifted an injunction that was in place during an environmental review, which is now complete.

The group Earthjustice said it’s disappointed with the ruling and that the case is already before an appeals court.

[RELATED: Hawaii court ruling closes loophole for aquarium fishing]

Meanwhile, aquarium fish collecting remains banned everywhere else besides West Hawaii.

The legislature is considering a bill to make a statewide ban permanent.

