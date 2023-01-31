After a 5 year ban, State may allow some commercial aquarium fishing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a 5 year ban on aquarium fish collection off West Hawaii, the state land board has regained the authority to consider issuing new permits.

That’s after a judge lifted an injunction that was in place during an environmental review, which is now complete.

The group Earthjustice said it’s disappointed with the ruling and that the case is already before an appeals court.

Meanwhile, aquarium fish collecting remains banned everywhere else besides West Hawaii.

The legislature is considering a bill to make a statewide ban permanent.

