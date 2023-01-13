Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Episode 144: This explorer wants to uncover the secrets of the world’s oceans

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.(HNN)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:45 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’ve ever watched Star Trek, you know the saying, “To boldly go where no man has gone before.”

This week on ‘Muthaship’, we’re joined by a woman who has gone where hardly anyone has ventured before! Dawn Wright is the first African American woman to dive down to the deepest point on Earth in the ocean!

Wright grew up in Wailuku, Maui. She says we’ve only just scratched the surface of the vast unknown underwater world.

Listen now to our ‘Muthaship’ podcast on our website or wherever you get your podcasts.

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travelers in Hawaii express frustration after FAA system failure delays flights to continental...
Travelers stranded in Hawaii frustrated after FAA system failure cancels, delays flights
Officials said the majority of the wreckage and remains of those killed were recovered Tuesday.
Salvage ship carrying air ambulance wreckage arrives in Honolulu Harbor
The state Department of Education said no students or staff were involved.
2 adults arrested for assaulting students in stands at high school basketball game
Humpback whale encounter off Kona
Tour boat experiences epic ‘spiritual’ encounter with humpback whale off Kona
File photo of a Honolulu police car.
Intruder captured after allegedly attacking 77-year-old in her home

Latest News

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
Episode 143: He excelled in the military and wants to help others do the same
The games were first played at six place-based workshops in partnership with Malama Learning...
PODCAST: These board games are finding tangible solutions to climate change in Hawaii
Repairing Earth, a new series from Hawaii News Now on local solutions to global climate change.
Repairing Earth
Repairing Earth, a new series from Hawaii News Now on local solutions to global climate change.
Repairing Earth Mobile