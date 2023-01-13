Episode 144: This explorer wants to uncover the secrets of the world’s oceans

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’ve ever watched Star Trek, you know the saying, “To boldly go where no man has gone before.”

This week on ‘Muthaship’, we’re joined by a woman who has gone where hardly anyone has ventured before! Dawn Wright is the first African American woman to dive down to the deepest point on Earth in the ocean!

Wright grew up in Wailuku, Maui. She says we’ve only just scratched the surface of the vast unknown underwater world.

