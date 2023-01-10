Tributes
HPD arrests 2 people following brawl during high school basketball game

Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:08 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a man and a woman after a fight in the stands during a girl’s high school basketball game.

The incident happened Friday night during a game between Kaiser and Farrington.

The Honolulu Police Department booked 61-year-old Tavete Liulama and 54-year-old Joy Tomas for third degree assault.

The state Department of Education said no students or staff were involved.

The game was eventually cancelled.

