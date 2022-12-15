Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Sheriff: Mother’s boyfriend admits to beating 1-year-old girl to death

By Mykal Vincent, David Jones and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:30 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - The mother of a 1-year-old girl and her boyfriend were arrested after the girl was found dead, according to a Louisiana sheriff.

St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre says officers responded to a call of a child not breathing Sunday around 9:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Revere Drive in LaPlace, Louisiana.

A 1-year-old girl was found unresponsive in a bed, and first responders were unable to detect any vital signs. The parish coroner pronounced the girl dead at the scene, WVUE reports.

Officers and medical personnel reported seeing bruising to her face and other parts of her body.

An autopsy found the girl suffered from several severe injuries to her head and body. The parish coroner determined the cause of death to be homicide by blunt force trauma.

The child’s mother, Keaura Dillon, and her boyfriend, Renard Robinson, both 23, were arrested on Monday.

Officials say Robinson admitted to beating the girl because she wouldn’t stop crying, which caused her to lose consciousness and eventually led to her death.

Tregre called the crime horrific.

“The child would not stop crying, (Robinson) stated, so he took the child and slammed the child on the floor of the apartment complex multiple times,” Tregre said. “He also struck the child on the bedroom posts of the bed and put the child back in bed.”

Neighbors say the couple were only living there for a short period of time. The arrest reports from the sheriff’s office list a Kenner address for Robinson and a Baton Rouge address for Dillon.

“It’s a sad situation that you got people that wanting kids, can’t have kids. And when you hear stories like this, it’s a shame that some people have to actually go through this and experience this,” one neighbor said. “I’m talking the little kids, innocent coming into the world, and they shouldn’t have to deal with that.”

Robinson was booked for second-degree murder and is being held on a $300,000 bond.

He reportedly told detectives he told Dillon about what happened before they called 911.

“It’s going to stick with and remain with my officers, probably the rest of our careers, the rest of our lives. It’s just a bad situation,” Tregre said. “This is just -- it’s not a good time ever -- but this is Christmas time, which makes it that much worse.”

Dillon was booked for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. She is being held on a $190,000 bond.

Tregre said the investigation already includes trips with the 1-year-old to local doctors’ offices to be treated.

He added another child was in the home, a 4-year-old boy. The boy has been removed and placed into protective custody.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

62-year-old woman badly beaten in Kahala home invasion
Investigators said the swimmer attempted to fend off the shark with a diving knife and the...
Swimmer hospitalized following ‘brutal’ shark bite off Hawaii Island
He just won $337,600 at the California Hotel and Casino in Vegas.
In time for the holidays: Hawaii resident wins big in Vegas
Hawaii County Police Commission
Hawaii police chief finalist grilled about hefty ‘gift’ given during Ironman event
Lionel Winebush
Man accused in deadly Waikiki attack indicted for second-degree murder

Latest News

FILE - This combo of undated booking photos provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left,...
3 men tied to leader of Whitmer kidnap plot face sentencing
COVID-19 cases have shown a marked increase after the Thanksgiving holiday, and further...
Health Minute: Vaccine fatigue leaves US vulnerable to viruses
President Joe Biden speaks after touring the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company...
White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests
As tornado conditions sweep the South, blizzards are blanketing the North.
Dangerous storms pummel much of US