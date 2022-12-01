City: Emergency work to fix Kakaako sinkhole could take 6 months

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city says an emergency project to fix a sinkhole in Kakaako could take up to six months.

The sinkhole was discovered on Oct. 18 at the intersection of Halekauwila and Cooke streets.

The intersection has been closed off since then.

Officials say inspections found that leaking water from an existing box culvert storm drain is causing erosion beneath the roadway. Work to fix the leaks and repair the road is expected to begin mid-December.

“The priority is to reopen this intersection as quickly as possible,” said Haku Milles, acting director of the city Department of Design and Construction.

“Once this is completed, we’ll be traveling up Cooke Street, fixing the culvert as we go up, and then rebuilding the street as well. We will do what we can to minimize disruption.”

The city says it will also be installing new signage to remind the public that businesses in the area are open during construction.

