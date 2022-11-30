LIVE: Hawaii to get nearly $6M to provide high-speed internet access ‘for all’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is slated to get $5.6 million in new federal funding to provide high-speed internet access to unserved and underserved communities.

Gov. David Ige will join other officials Wednesday to discuss the initiative.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, applauded the grant funding.

“Everyone in Hawaii should have access to high-speed internet,” Schatz said.

“This funding will allow us to expand broadband infrastructure across the state, and help make sure families and small businesses can get affordable, dependable broadband service.”

The funding comes from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program, which expands high-speed internet through planning, infrastructure deployment, and adoption programs.

This story is still developing.

