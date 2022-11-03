Tributes
After a horrific ordeal, ‘Tommy Boy’ the poi dog is reunited with his ‘ohana

It was an emotional reunion for a dog slashed with a machete on Maui.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:40 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was an emotional reunion for a dog slashed with a machete on Maui.

Draped in lei, “Tommy Boy” flew to Oahu on Tuesday and jumped into the arms of his owner at Honolulu’s airport. The two hadn’t seen each other in three years, ever since Tommy Boy was lost.

And about three months ago, the poi dog underwent a horrific attack.

Tiare Kawaakoa is accused of slashing the dog with a machete.

She has pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty and terroristic threatening charges and is due in court in March. 

The shelter says Tommy Boy’s owner saw a story about the pup on HNN and rushed to get him back.

