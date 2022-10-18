Maui judge denies release of woman accused of slashing dog with machete

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui judge has denied a woman’s request to be released from jail after she allegedly attacked a dog with a machete.

The Maui News reports that 40-year-old Tiare Kawaakoa is accused of slashing a dog multiple times on Aug. 13 at the Paia municipal parking lot.

The dog, named Tommy Boy, suffered severe injuries and is still in the animal hospital.

According to the Maui News, injuries included “part of his tail being chopped off, requiring partial amputation, several gaping wounds on his back that had to be stitched and at least four strikes to his head, causing his head to be split open.”

Kawaakoa claims the dog attacked her own dog. But witnesses say the dog was leashed up and she attacked the pet even after other people tried to intervene.

