Apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu leaves man seriously injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 38-year-old man was seriously injured in an apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu on Saturday morning.

Honolulu EMS said the man suffered multiple stab wounds to his torso and leg following an altercation.

There was no immediate word on whether any suspects were in custody.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.