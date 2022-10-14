Tributes
Episode 133: Warrior mom Sherry Chang talks UH football, raising 5 kids, and balancing it all

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:48 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sherry Chang, wife of UH head football coach Timmy Chang, joins us this week on “Muthaship”!

Raising five children, their family is lovingly known as “The Chang Gang” and Sherry says there’s never a dull moment at home.

She’s also excited about kicking off “Sistahhood” and invites fellow sistah Warrior football fans to join in the fun.

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

