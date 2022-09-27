Tributes
Arkansas police: Man arrested in disappearance, murder of former Hawaii woman

Kacey Jennings was arrested in connection to the disappearance, murder of a former Hawaii woman.
Kacey Jennings was arrested in connection to the disappearance, murder of a former Hawaii woman.(Fayetteville Arkansas Police Department / Facebook)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:12 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspect has been arrested in the disappearance and apparent murder of a woman with Hawaii ties.

Former Big Island resident 28-year-old Allison Marie Castro was reported missing in Arkansas last week Monday.

On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department announced the arrest of 29-year-old Kacey Jennings. He faces charges of capital murder and abuse of a corpse.

Authorities said they responded to a home on Sept. 19 when they found Jennings apparently experiencing a drug overdose.

Police said while there, they found several documents indicating he possibly killed Castro, and disposed of her body.

Family members told police Castro and Jennings were previously in a relationship, and were living together.

The investigation deepened and led to the arrest of Jennings on Monday. Authorities have yet to locate Castro’s body and continue to seek tips in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

Castro, a 2012 Kealakehe High School alumna, was in Arkansas attending nursing school.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587- 3555.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

