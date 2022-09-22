Concern grows as search continues for former Big Island resident missing in Arkansas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Big Island resident is missing in Arkansas, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Officials said 28-year-old Allison Marie Castro was reported missing on Monday.

Arkansas authorities said they are actively searching for Castro to “check her welfare” as her family has not had any recent contact with her.

The 2012 Kealakehe High graduate’s mom flew to Arkansas on Wednesday to meet with detectives.

Anyone with information that could help police find Castro are asked to call the the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3520.

For Hawaii residents calling after noon HST, please call (479) 587-3555.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Allison Marie Castro and family (Courtesy: Michelle Tomas)

This story may be updated.

