New trial ordered for 3 suspects previously convicted in 2018 beating of security guard

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new trial has been ordered for three suspects previously convicted of beating a Kona hotel security guard in 2018.

The state Court of Appeals ruled the prosecution violated rules during the trial of Wesley Samoa, Natisha Tautalatasi, and Lama Lauvao by using video of the security guard, John Kanui, in a hospital.

The court found the use of the video, which followed previous testimony about his condition, presented the potential of unfair prejudice.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Samoa and Tautalatasi were convicted on attempted second degree murder charges and were serving terms of life with the possibility of parole.

Lauvao was sentenced to 10 years in prison for first-degree assault.

No date has been set for the new trial.

Kanui suffered a traumatic brain injury and was left quadriplegic by the attack.

He died at a California care facility in 2020, a month after his 65th birthday.

