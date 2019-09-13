Judge hands down sentences for 3 in brutal beating of Kona security guard

KONA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kona Circuit Court judge on Thursday handed down the sentences for the three people involved in the brutal beating of a security guard in 2018.
Judge Melvin Fujino sentenced Natasha Tautalatasi and Wesley Samoa to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
The third defendant, Lama Lauvao, received 10 years in prison.
Police investigators say the three are responsible for an attack that left John Kanui — a security guard at the Kona Seaside Hotel — in critical condition.
Investigators believe Kanui approached the three suspects just after midnight on Sept. 17, 2018 and asked them to turn down their music.
The encounter, which was caught on a nearby security camera, escalated quickly after that point. Kanui is pulled from his golf cart, and the three suspects can be seen punching and kicking him in the face ― even after he appears to be unconscious.
Kanui suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to Oahu for medical treatment.
A jury later found Samoa and Tautalatasi guilty of second-degree attempted murder. Lauvao was found guilty of assault in the first degree.
This story will be updated.
