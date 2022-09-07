Honolulu doctor starts registry of patients sickened by tainted Red Hill water

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu doctor is creating a registry of patients who’ve been sickened by the fuel-tainted water at Red Hill.

Dr. Ira Zunin, of Manakai o Malama, says he’s seen dozens of patients who he believes have suffered toxic exposure from drinking the fuel-contaminated water and are dealing with symptoms linked to the central nervous system.

For Kat McClanahan, it’s a struggle to balance, stand with her eyes closed and walk forward.

It all started last October, a month before the Navy’s fuel-tainted water disaster at Red Hill came to light.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Dr. Zunin says beyond the immediate illnesses, patients he’s seeing are having a range of longer-term issues.

“It’s a toxic exposure. Petroleum is toxic. We are seeing the predominance of symptoms seems to be related to the central nervous system. Neurological effects,” he said.

“I began noticing things like I couldn’t stand. I asked my husband I feel drunk,” McClanahan told Zunin during her visit.

McClanahan, who lives Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and is married to an Air Force Reservist, says she felt the worst around May.

“I’ve had different days where there were times I felt helpless because I didn’t understand it all,” said McClanahan.

“There are times that I feel angry and I want to fight back with evidence. Here’s the facts,” she added.

Dr. Zunin hopes McClanahan’s symptom will ease over time, but he’s worried about cancer down the road. For now, he’s prescribing physical therapy, years of monitoring and offering place to go for patients needing care.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.