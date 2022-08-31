4 families claim Navy ‘harbored toxic secrets’ in federal lawsuit over Red Hill crisis

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four families affected by the Red Hill water crisis filed a new federal lawsuit Wednesday against the Navy.

The lawsuit said the fuel-contaminated water led to seizures, gastrointestinal disorders, rashes and lesions.

It also went on to say the “the Navy harbored toxic secrets” and accused the government of medical negligence, emotional distress and delayed care.

According to the lawsuit, the four military families along with many others said “the water they drank and bathed in was dangerously contaminated and government officials knew all along.”

The plaintiffs are asking for compensation, but the lawsuit did not specify how much.

HNN has reached out to the Navy for comment but have not yet heard a response.

Navy officials have previously said there is no evidence of long-term health effects from last year’s fuel-contaminated drinking water.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the only legal challenge the Navy is facing.

This week, the group Wai Ola Alliance filed an amended lawsuit accusing the Navy of lacking urgency in defueling Red Hill, saying it may take up to six years to empty the fuel tanks.

The military has acknowledged that its previous defueling plan lacked specifics but said it hoped to finish defueling in about two years.

The Navy has exactly one week left to submit a more detailed defueling plan to the state.

This story will be updated.

