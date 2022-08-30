Haiku shooting victim forgives friend, aims to shed light on domestic violence issues

HAIKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shooting victim is revealing what led to gunfire in Haiku two weeks ago.

Dunes Auwae, 48, said he was at his friend’s house off Kahiapo Place when he was shot.

“Brian is my close friend who I’ve known for a few years and considered him my brother — up until now,” said Auwae.

Auwae said his friend Brian McKeague, 36, became obsessed with his ex-girlfriend, who is the mother of his four children.

“Terrorized them. I went to the house and seen the house when he was done and they were gone and there were car batteries to the windshield. The place was trashed and the kids saw every single part of that,” he said.

Court documents show McKeague’s ex-girlfriend has a temporary restraining order on McKeague. She wrote that McKeague threatens to kill her and detailed one incident of McKeague finding her at a domestic violence shelter and damaging her vehicle.

“I have video footage from the domestic violence shelter I am staying at of Brian coming to the shelter, parking near my car and he took out a sledgehammer and he busted the driver’s side window and front windshield of my car. He also cut four of my car tires,” she wrote.

Auwae said he and a couple of friends went to McKeague’s home in the early morning hours of August 16th to try to talk to him and get him to stop terrorizing his ex. After a verbal argument, Auwae said he and his friends try to leave but heard gunshots.

“I feel it, I feel my chest. Like I lose the air in my chest, and I see the windshield broke at the same time, and I’m like, uh, he shot me,” Auwae said.

Auwae said he heard three shots. One bullet went through his windshield, grazed his chest, and into his left bicep.

MPD’s Special Response Team surrounded the home that day thinking McKeague barricaded himself inside. However, officers later found him at the airport trying to flee the state.

McKeague is charged with multiple offenses, including one count of attempted murder in the first degree and three counts of attempted murder in the second degree. He is being held without bail.

Auwae says he forgives his friend and hopes he gets help. He also hopes to shed light on domestic violence issues.

“Look deeper into the issue instead of just, ‘Stay away from her for six months,’” he said.

“This is going to heal,” Auwae said, pointing at the wound in his arm. “Brian is stuck after this heals.”

Auwae said he is grateful he is alive, but he is mostly glad McKeague’s ex-girlfriend and their children are safe.

