Shooting suspect arrested trying to flee island at Kahului airport

Brian McKeague.
Brian McKeague.(MPD)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:10 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAIKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police arrested a shooting suspect as he allegedly tried to leave the island Tuesday afternoon.

Police had been looking for Brian McKeague, 36, all day.

Officers surrounded his home on Kahiapo Place in Haiku on Tuesday as they believed they had a barricade situation.

Then MPD got a tip that McKeague was at the airport trying to catch a flight.

Sources said the trouble began when another man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning.

“My sister heard gunshots at around 4:20 in the morning, about four of them. Then she heard a woman swearing and screaming and get into a vehicle and drive away. And then the man, she assumes the one that lives there, was packing up, rifling through some things … saw him get into his work vehicle and take off,” said Nara Boone.

Neighbors were evacuated. Those who couldn’t were asked to shelter in place.

“My sister is a quadriplegic … she can’t walk or get out of bed. She’s completely bedridden,” said Melissa Proud. “The property borders the property where she lives, and she heard the shots last night. And of course, she was scared … somebody could come in and she couldn’t run away.”

McKeague was arrested around 2 p.m. at the Kahului airport.

He has prior arrests for terroristic threatening and dozens of prior TRO violations.

The motive for today’s shooting is still unclear and it’s unclear what the victim’s condition is.

Tuesday afternoon, MPD officials said investigators were still on the scene and would release details at a later time.

This story will be updated.

