Sheriff: Nearly 2 pounds of meth found in woman’s carry-on bag at Honolulu airport

Julia Leilani Kaulukukui was arrested at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Thursday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:50 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 43-year-old woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly attempting to travel with nearly two pounds of meth in her carry-on bag, said the Department of Public Safety.

Authorities said Julia Leilani Kaulukukui was charged with one count of promoting a dangerous drug.

The drugs were discovered during a routine security checkpoint search when Kaulukukui was about to travel from Honolulu to Hilo, officials said.

NED's forensic lab testing confirmed the substance was meth.
According to the department, Deputy Sheriffs assigned to the airport notified the Narcotic Enforcement Division (NED). After an immediate investigation, NED agents confirmed the confiscated substance was meth.

Kaulukukui’s bail is set at $30,000. She is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court on Monday.

