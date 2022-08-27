Donations pour in to help paramedic critically injured in ambulance fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A GoFundMe page has been started to support the paramedic critically injured in Wednesday night’s ambulance fire.

Paramedic Jeff Wilkinson is being treated in the burn unit at Straub Medical Center.

The GoFundMe was started by fellow paramedic Kea Smith.

On Friday, city Emergency Services Director Dr. Jim Ireland thanked the community for the outpouring of aloha.

“We know it could have been anybody in the back of the ambulance,” he said.

“And what we are doing for him, we know we would do for anyone else, but the fact that we’re the ones in need right now we really appreciate it.”

So far, the GoFundMe page has raised more than $84,000 toward its $100,000 goal.

To donate, click here.

