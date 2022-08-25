EMS: Patient dead, paramedic critically injured after ambulance apparently explodes outside Kailua hospital

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One patient has died and a paramedic is critically injured after an ambulance apparently exploded outside Adventist Health Castle, EMS officials confirmed Wednesday night.

Officials said the incident happened just after 9 p.m. near Ulukahiki Street.

According to a press conference held Wednesday night, EMS Director Jim Ireland said the ambulance caught on fire prior to entering the hospital.

“It’s something we’ve never seen before,” said Ireland. “We want to thank the Honolulu Fire Department for their assistance tonight. Our other EMS crews who came to the scene to help. As well as Castle Hospital that helped our crew.”

Few details could be given at this time, but officials are expected to hold a press conference Wednesday night.

Officials said an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.