Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

EMS: Patient dead, paramedic critically injured after ambulance apparently explodes outside Kailua hospital

Ambulance fire at Adventist Castle Health
Ambulance fire at Adventist Castle Health(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:57 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One patient has died and a paramedic is critically injured after an ambulance apparently exploded outside Adventist Health Castle, EMS officials confirmed Wednesday night.

Officials said the incident happened just after 9 p.m. near Ulukahiki Street.

According to a press conference held Wednesday night, EMS Director Jim Ireland said the ambulance caught on fire prior to entering the hospital.

“It’s something we’ve never seen before,” said Ireland. “We want to thank the Honolulu Fire Department for their assistance tonight. Our other EMS crews who came to the scene to help. As well as Castle Hospital that helped our crew.”

Few details could be given at this time, but officials are expected to hold a press conference Wednesday night.

Officials said an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened near the corner of Hotel and River Street.
Woman killed in shooting at Chinatown bus stop was 4 months pregnant, family says
Two people were killed and two were critically injured Monday in a head-on crash on Oahu’s...
Sources: Driver in double fatal crash may have intentionally plowed into oncoming vehicle
Ron and Michelle Hartman, the Virginia couple killed in Monday’s crash on Oahu’s North Shore,...
Loved ones left reeling after ‘amazing’ Virginia couple killed in North Shore crash
Two people were killed and two were critically injured Monday in a head-on crash on Oahu’s...
HPD: ‘Reckless’ driver to blame in horrific head-on crash that left 2 dead
Hawaiian Electric officials said a high-voltage short circuit occurred at a substation in...
Power restored on Maui after ‘high-voltage short circuit’ impacts thousands of customers

Latest News

A recent study by the Hawaii Health Department reveals people living in Maui County could see...
With demand high, Maui food bank seeks community kokua to fill the shelves
Woman killed in shooting at Chinatown bus stop was 4 months pregnant, family says
HPD: Suspect accused of killing pregnant woman in Chinatown charged
Bernard Brown is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Moreira “Mo” Monsalve back in 2014.
Jury deliberations underway for suspect accused of killing ex-girlfriend nearly 8 years ago
Keolu Hills residents watch a fence go up.
Military says barbed wire fence is for ‘anti-terrorism protection,’ but residents call it an eyesore