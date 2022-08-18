Airport theft probe exposes possible wider public corruption scheme

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state investigation into alleged thefts at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport baseyard has lead to suspicions of insider contracting.

Hawaii News Now has also learned that last year’s raid at the baseyard by the Attorney General’s office resulted in the arrest of a deputy sheriff and a prison guard at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

Five other state employees, all with the Department of Transportation, have been arrested during the past 16 months.

“Given the number of people involved. I think the scheme was extensive in terms of longevity. I don’t think it was just a one-time occurrence,” said Randal Lee, a retired judge and well-known investigator of white-collar crimes.

“The scheme had been going on for years.”

Deputy Sheriff Freddie Carabbacan, a Department of Public Safety Employee since 2004, as arrested last year on suspicion of second-degree theft. Kennesey Keawe, who has worked as an adult correctional officer for two decades, was arrested on similar charges.

He’s the brother of former baseyard supervisor Arnold Keawe Sr., who was arrested last year. Both Carabbacan and Kenessey Keawe still work for the Department of Public Safety . None of those arrested have been charged.

Hawaii News Now has learned that what began as a theft investigation has expanded to include alleged contracting violations.

One of the DOT employees arrested -- Steve Washiashi -- is a purchasing employee with the department, which suggests insider deals with taxpayer money.

“It was a closely knit group that were was using the procurement process to either purchase equipment or purchase material that were used for either personal use or business use,” said Lee.

Carabbacan told us the Attorney General’s office is investigating a vehicle repair shop he owns. He said his business did about $140,000 of repair work for the baseyard.

But he denied any wrongdoing, saying other repair shops didn’t want the work because the state wasn’t paying enough. He said he only earned $15,000 in profit and is still owed several thousand dollars.

Carabbacan said he has been relieved of his police duties since his arrest but doesn’t know why he was arrested. We were unable to reach the other suspects.

