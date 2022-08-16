Tributes
State broadens investigation into theft at Honolulu airport’s baseyard

Investigators with the Attorney General's office raided the airport baseyard last year, leading to the first in a series of arrests in the 16-month probe.(none)
By Rick Daysog
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:25 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Attorney General’s Office has arrested a fourth state employee as part of a 16-month investigation into allegations of theft at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport baseyard.

Investigators arrested airport engineer Wesley R. Shiroma in March on suspicion of second-degree theft.

Shiroma, who could not be reached for comment, has worked at the state Department of Transportation’s airports division since 2017.

Retired Honolulu Police Deputy Chief John McCarthy, who also headed the HPD’s white-collar crimes unit, suspects the fourth arrest is the tip of the iceberg.

“If there’s four, I guarantee you there’s more,” he said.

Hawaii News Now reported previously that the AG’s office raided the baseyard last year, leading to the arrest of two baseyard staffers ― David Kaio and Arnold Keawe, Sr. ― on suspicion of second-degree theft.

Another employee ― Randall Johnson ― was also arrested for suspicion of second-degree theft.

None of the four have been charged yet.

According to a DOT spokesman, Shiroma and Johnson are still employed by the department. Kaio and Keawe are no longer work for the DOT.

McCarthy said government baseyards and maintenance facilities are vulnerable to theft, especially from insiders.

“These baseyards or corporation yards are perfect targets for criminals. They know that there’s a lack of security there, there’s a lack of inventory controls,” he said.

The DOT said it’s cooperating with the Attorney General’s Office, but declined further comment.

