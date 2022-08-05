Experts say union’s big-spending could influence lieutenant governor’s race

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Carpenters union political action committee is about to set new records in election spending.

Experts said this has the potential to influence a very tight lieutenant governor’s race.

The PAC Be Change Now reported it spent $3.7 million on ads in the primary with another rough $700,000 pending.

Much of the money is aimed to keep candidate Sylvia Luke out of office.

Be Change Now is funding attack ads against Luke, supporting her closest competitor Ikaika Anderson who was endorsed by the carpenter’s union.

“She was one of the most powerful people at the legislature who received large amounts of contributions from corrupt donors, like the former CEO of Navatek,” said the union’s spokeperson Lee Tokuhara.

“I think that’s the hypocrisy of this ad,” said Luke, “Because many of the people that they’re supporting have also received money from Martin Kao, but they have no problem in supporting those candidates.”

Luke said the union is targeting her because she stood against a permanent tax for rail.

“It’s clearly to prevent someone like me who will not be beholden who won’t just take their side,” Luke said.

Experts said the union could sway the outcome with their financial force.

“This is largely a name recognition race,” said HNN political analyst Colin Moore. “Because there are no big policy differences. And it’s also about who you trust. What negative advertising can do, whether it’s fair or not, is just put that sense of doubt in the minds of voters.”

Common Cause Hawaii, a non-profit dedicated to honest politics, said there needs to be more transparency with PAC and regulation of their influence over candidates.

“So this is actually incredibly disturbing that the PACs and super PACs are muddying the waters and changing the dynamics of the elections in Hawaii,” said Sandy Ma, the executive director of Common Cause.

The union is also heavily supporting gubernatorial candidate and current Lt. Gov. Josh Green.

