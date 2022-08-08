Owner of Leahi Avenue says city to soon take over embattled road

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city will reportedly take over Leahi Avenue in the Diamond Head area beginning Aug. 22, according to the owner of the private road.

The roadway, which runs along homes, apartments and Waikiki Elementary School, is currently owned by Safe Leahi LLC.

Private management of the avenue has sprung controversy in the neighborhood as some residents said changes to the road created safety hazards.

The owner had installed paid parking stalls on the ewa side of Leahi Avenue between Monsarrat Avenue and Noela Drive in an effort to reduce speeding, clear sidewalks of vehicles for pedestrians to use, and offer parking.

However, some residents said the “improvements” have made the road more dangerous as traffic flow is now “yield movement.”

