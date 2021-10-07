Council unanimously votes to take over ownership of embattled Diamond Head road

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu City Council unanimously voted on Wednesday to have the city take over ownership of Leahi Avenue near Diamond Head.

The private road near Waikiki Elementary School has led to a lot of frustration among residents who say the current owner is putting drivers and children in danger.

The group Safe Leahi LLC — managed by Mary Jones, who received ownership of the street from the prior owner — took over the road last year to improve pedestrian safety.

However, residents said so-called improvements, such as adding paid parking spaces and turning the street into a one-lane road to deter speeding, has made the roadway more dangerous.

The bill now heads to the mayor for approval.

