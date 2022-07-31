Tributes
Father arrested after toddler overdoses on heroin, sheriff says

Dontrell Williams Sr., 41, was booked on several charges after authorities say his child...
Dontrell Williams Sr., 41, was booked on several charges after authorities say his child accidentally overdosed on his heroin.(Source: Gray News)
By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:30 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOLDEN MEADOW, La. (WVUE) - A 41-year-old Louisiana father has been arrested after his child accidentally overdosed on his heroin, officials say.

Authorities in Golden Meadow say they received a call of a toddler not breathing around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre did not say how old the child was, WVUE reports.

Webre says a bystander began performing lifesaving measures on the child until an ambulance arrived.

Once at the hospital, authorities say medical staff determined the child had suffered an opioid overdose. The child was stabilized and airlifted to a second hospital for further treatment.

Authorities say the child’s father, Dontrell Williams Sr., eventually admitted to having heroin in his vehicle, which the child “accidentally ingested.” They believe Williams disposed of the drugs before authorities arrived.

Williams was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on suspicion of second-degree cruelty to juveniles, possession of heroin and violation of a drug-free zone - due to the proximity of a school. His bail was set at $56,000.

