Couple broke up just days before double stabbing in Waipahu, court documents say

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Court documents are detailing the moments that led up to a double stabbing in Waipahu over the weekend.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. Saturday morning at a home along Kahualei Place. Police identified the suspect, who is now charged with attempted murder, as 31-year-old Irene Guzman.

Court documents said she and her ex-boyfriend broke up on July 6, ending a two-year relationship. Guzman went to the house Saturday morning and an argument ensued as she found her ex with another woman who was later identified as his new girlfriend.

Both victims were in the bedroom when Guzman allegedly barged in and began attacking the man with a kitchen knife, documents said. In the fight, he suffered lacerations to his head and left arm.

The second woman got involved and tried to stop the attack. That’s when the documents said she was stabbed multiple times.

Neighbors heard the scuffle unfolding and one nearby resident looked out the window. She told police she saw Guzman standing on the porch looking up the street while yelling and holding a knife. She then allegedly fled the scene in a gray Honda Odyssey van.

Officers later picked her up along Moanalua Road around 8:30 a.m. She was taken in to custody for first-degree attempted murder.

During the investigation, police said they found two large kitchen knives — 12 and 13 inches long — in the living room floor with apparent blood stains on both of the blades.

Guzman went before a judge Monday. Her bail was set at $750,000.

