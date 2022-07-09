Investigation underway after apparent double stabbing in Waipahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an apparent double stabbing in Waipahu Saturday morning.

Sources said the incident happened around 7:30 am on Kahualei Place.

According to Emergency Medical Services, a 33-year-old man and 25-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds were rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

Authorities said one suspect has been arrested.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.