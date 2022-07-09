Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Investigation underway after apparent double stabbing in Waipahu

Honolulu police are investigating an apparent double stabbing in Waipahu Saturday morning.
Honolulu police are investigating an apparent double stabbing in Waipahu Saturday morning.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:22 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an apparent double stabbing in Waipahu Saturday morning.

Sources said the incident happened around 7:30 am on Kahualei Place.

According to Emergency Medical Services, a 33-year-old man and 25-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds were rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

Authorities said one suspect has been arrested.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kapahulu woman is safe after confronting a man who allegedly broke into her home in the...
She woke up to find a strange man in her bedroom. Then he started taking off his clothes
HNN Image
‘My blood was boiling’: Outrage grows as coach accused of sex abuse continues working with minors
HNN File Image / Sheriff Badge
Governor signs bill into law creating large new statewide police force
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech
The restaurant on William Henry Road has been open since 2006.
Faced with rising costs, a favorite Kaneohe eatery prepares to close its doors

Latest News

In the heart of Waikiki sits the workshop of a baking and business prodigy.
From baking at home to her own pop-up site, meet this 16-year-old business prodigy
President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe participate in a wreath laying...
Abe’s Hawaii visit for 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor made history
HNN Image
‘My blood was boiling’: Outrage grows as coach accused of sex abuse continues working with minors
Chasidy Lehualani Alvarez, 39, was found in a drainage canal after a brush fire in Kapolei on...
Grieving family awaits answers after brush fire uncovers loved one’s body