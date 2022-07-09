Investigation underway after apparent double stabbing in Waipahu
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:22 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an apparent double stabbing in Waipahu Saturday morning.
Sources said the incident happened around 7:30 am on Kahualei Place.
According to Emergency Medical Services, a 33-year-old man and 25-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds were rushed to the hospital in serious condition.
Authorities said one suspect has been arrested.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
