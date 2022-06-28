Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Priced out: New report highlights gap between Hawaii’s wages and cost of living

A seized $325 million Russian yacht is now in San Diego, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
By Tori DeJournett
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:55 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new analysis puts Hawaii’s high cost of living in perspective.

The report ― from online careers website Lensa ― ranks Hawaii “the least affordable” state in the nation.

It also puts the difference between a “living wage” and the average wage in Hawaii at more than 20%.

And the costs for just about all necessities in Hawaii, including housing, groceries, utilities and transportation, were higher than any other place. Oregon came in second in the ranking, while Maine rounded out the top three “least affordable” states.

“There’s a high price to pay for living in paradise as Hawaii,” the report’s authors said.

“The state’s high rates of taxation and the high cost of transporting essential goods to the islands have driven up the cost of living so much it has caused a net loss in migration.”

The report also said that grocery bills in Hawaii are nearly 60% more expensive than the national average.

The average resident spends about $11,500 a year on food in Hawaii, the analysis said.

The most affordable state for groceries is Michigan. But the most affordable states overall were Virginia, Illinois and Texas.

In Virginia, the average works takes home nearly double the cost of living.

To view the study, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the incident was classified as an unattended death.
Man dies after having trouble breathing while hiking in Kaena Point
Its volume is estimated up to 25 million gallons per day, officials said.
Warning signs posted after plant dumps treated wastewater into ocean
A body is removed from a nightclub in East London, South Africa, Sunday June 26, 2022. South...
21 dead in South African nightclub; cause not yet known
Police said an argument occurred in an alley behind the venue before the gunfire.
Reports: 8 people shot at Tacoma dance party
Finally! The Rock has come back to Hawaii!
The Rock returns to the islands to host XFL Football Hawaii Showcase

Latest News

Governor says he plans to veto bills on bail reform, Child Welfare Services
Area of the planned outage.
Planned power outage to impact Schofield Barracks families, businesses
Gov. Ige listed the bills he plans to veto.
Gov. Ige explains why he did not include the Mauna Kea management bill on his veto list
34 year-old, Christopher Sanburn
Oregon man charged in Hawaii Island sex assault case