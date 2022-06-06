Report: Hawaii nurses make the lowest on average in the nation when cost of living is accounted for

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nurses in Hawaii earn the lowest salaries in the nation when the high cost of living is factored in, according to a new report from a nursing industry website.

SimpleNursing said the average salary for nurses in Hawaii is currently about $104,800.

While that salary might look good on paper, Hawaii nurses have reported their earnings feel more like $55,100 after paying the additional expenses needed to live in Hawaii.

The report comes as Hawaii grapples with a nursing shortage and faces increased stressors on its medical infrastructure amid the pandemic.

The high cost of living is also only going up as inflation also soars, industry onlookers note.

And Hawaii’s hot housing market isn’t helping. In April, the median cost of a single-family home on Oahu rose to $1.15 million, according to The Hawaii Board of Realtors.

The gender pay gap also continues to play a part on nurses. SimpleNursing stated that although women make up almost 90% of the field, men are making about $18,000 more.



