Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Report: Hawaii nurses make the lowest on average in the nation when cost of living is accounted for

HFD is investigating after two people were found dead and another seriously injured following a house fire in Pauoa.
By Tori DeJournett
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nurses in Hawaii earn the lowest salaries in the nation when the high cost of living is factored in, according to a new report from a nursing industry website.

SimpleNursing said the average salary for nurses in Hawaii is currently about $104,800.

While that salary might look good on paper, Hawaii nurses have reported their earnings feel more like $55,100 after paying the additional expenses needed to live in Hawaii.

The report comes as Hawaii grapples with a nursing shortage and faces increased stressors on its medical infrastructure amid the pandemic.

The high cost of living is also only going up as inflation also soars, industry onlookers note.

And Hawaii’s hot housing market isn’t helping. In April, the median cost of a single-family home on Oahu rose to $1.15 million, according to The Hawaii Board of Realtors.

The gender pay gap also continues to play a part on nurses. SimpleNursing stated that although women make up almost 90% of the field, men are making about $18,000 more.

To view the full report, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Nihipali Jr. owner of V&C Drywall Contractors, which is a family-owned business in...
‘Obviously they’re watching me’: Strategic crooks target Campbell Industrial businesses
Tim Martinez of Manoa shared video of piglets running through his backyard.
‘Bolder’ wild pigs rampaging through Manoa Valley backyards stir frustration, concern
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Two people are dead and one person is seriously injured in an overnight fire in Pauoa.
Firefighters investigating huge blaze at Pauoa home that left 2 people dead, 1 seriously injured
A burglary at the Ewa Hotel in Waikiki has left one competitive surfer beached.
‘I absolutely loved that board’: Custom board for disabled surfer stolen ahead of surf contest

Latest News

Two people are dead and one person is seriously injured in an overnight fire in Pauoa.
Firefighters investigating huge blaze at Pauoa home that left 2 people dead, 1 seriously injured
Authorities announce the indictment of four people tied to a multi-operational sting on Maui...
4 indicted for ‘sophisticated’ scheme to move large amounts of crystal meth to Oahu, Maui
Authorities on Maui have announced the indictment of four individuals tied to a...
Authorities announce indictment of 4 tied to multi-operational sting on Maui, Oahu
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (June 6, 2022)