Moped rider critically injured in Kaaawa crash; Kamehameha Highway shut down

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kamehameha Highway was shut down in both directions Sunday afternoon due to a traffic investigation.

Details on the crash are limited at this time, however EMS said it happened around 2 p.m.

EMS officials say a 19-year-old male was driving a moped when the crash occurred. He was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Traffic investigators remained on scene into the late afternoon. Motorists are being urged to avoid the area if possible.

This story will be updated when new details become available.

