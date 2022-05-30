Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Moped rider critically injured in Kaaawa crash; Kamehameha Highway shut down

The road was closed in both directions Sunday afternoon.
The road was closed in both directions Sunday afternoon.(Kalena Kaniho)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 3:20 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kamehameha Highway was shut down in both directions Sunday afternoon due to a traffic investigation.

Details on the crash are limited at this time, however EMS said it happened around 2 p.m.

EMS officials say a 19-year-old male was driving a moped when the crash occurred. He was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Traffic investigators remained on scene into the late afternoon. Motorists are being urged to avoid the area if possible.

This story will be updated when new details become available.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials said Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by exposure to...
DOH links fifth case of Legionnaires’ disease to same Waikiki hotel
Thomas square shooting
Graphic witness videos show bystanders fleeing as suspects fire more than 20 rounds, injuring 4
Shooting at Thomas Square on Thursday night left four people injured.
18-year-old arrested for attempted murder in connection with shooting near Thomas Square
The Hawaii Public Housing Authority is accusing former partner Hunt Companies of lavish spending.
Financial divorce over $1B public housing redevelopment includes claims of lavish spending
Travelers moved their way through long lines at Honolulu's airport.
Travelers advised to arrive early as long lines snake around Honolulu airport

Latest News

Tom Cruise still has it
Terry Hunter reviews TOP GUN: MAVERICK
Families in mourning embrace new traditions at Shinnyo Lantern Floating ceremony
Float a virtual lantern this Memorial Day with Shinnyo-en Hawaii
The historic tower is now opening up to visitors.
With restoration complete, historic Ford Island Control Tower to reopen
Officials said surveys of HPD administrators show inconsistent interpretation and application...
City audit finds inconsistent, ‘ineffective’ oversight of overtime at HPD as costs soar