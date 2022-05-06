With 71 COVID hospitalizations, Healthcare Association calls number a ‘surge’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are currently 71 people statewide hospitalized with COVID. While that’s still a manageable number, the Healthcare Association of Hawaii is now calling this a surge.

Less than a month ago, there were no cases in the ICU — as of Thursday, there are five.

This surge still pales in comparison to the Delta and Omicron surges, where roughly 30% of all hospital patients had COVID. Right now, that number stands at about 3%.

“Because the rate of increase that is occurring is much much slower, much more gradual, so right now it is very manageable,” said Hilton Raethel of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii.

“However, we don’t know how high these numbers are going to go. If we get to 100 patients in our hospitals, that will start to cause more concern.”

The state reports that Hawaii is averaging 485 new cases a day with 11.5% positivity.

Meanwhile, with graduation ceremonies starting up this weekend, attendees are still encouraged to distance and wear masks indoors.

