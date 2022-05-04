Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 4,249 new COVID cases, 10 additional deaths over past week

Lab testing / file image
Lab testing / file image(University of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:09 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported 4,249 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths over the last week.

The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 252,654.

The total for new COVID infections does not include positives through at-home tests.

The additional fatalities raise the state’s COVID death toll to 1,428.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 6,655 COVID infections.

The state is now issuing its COVID data on a weekly basis instead of daily, citing a focus on trends, and not single-day counts, as well as the prevalence of at-home COVID tests not reflecting the true numbers as factors behind the change.

The last update was on April 27.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It all started with one text message posted online. Now, more women are coming forward to claim...
Hawaii Island moms accuse their children’s doctor of inappropriate behavior
Ikaika Chong Kee, 24.
A terrible loss: Family, friends recall heart-wrenching search for missing fisherman
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Suspect arrested in Downtown Honolulu attack that left security guard in critical condition
Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Police: Teen victim in brutal stabbing was found in pool of her own blood
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
Crews once again dealing with flood damage at Honolulu airport terminal
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Suspect arrested in Downtown Honolulu attack that left security guard in critical condition
Ted's Bakery
Hit by supply chain issues, Ted’s Bakery to take their pies off the grocery shelves