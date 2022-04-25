BWS to meet after DOD’s decision to drop appeals to Red Hill defueling order

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply is meeting Monday following the recent announcement that the military is dropping its legal challenge to the Red Hill defueling order.

The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the BWS building on South Beretania Street. It will be available to livestream on its website.

BWS officials are expected to give an update on their latest response to the Red Hill fuel contamination that has shut down city wells.

The agency has been calling for water conservation heading into the hotter months, especially with much of Oahu experiencing moderate to severe drought.

Board members will also discuss with their attorney about their powers related to the Red Hill crisis. But that portion of the meeting is expected to happen behind closed doors.

BWS chief engineer Ernie Lau has previously complained that the Navy and the state Department of Health have not been sharing enough data.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Pentagon dropped its two appeals of the state’s emergency order to empty the Red Hill tanks.

The Pentagon announced back in March that it would defuel the tanks but did not drop the appeals until now over broader legal disagreements.

The Pentagon has previously said that defueling and closing Red Hill could take about a year.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.