Rail construction to close Kamehameha Highway nightly in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rail construction will close all lanes of the Kamehameha Highway nightly from Middle Street to Laumaka Street starting Sunday.

The closure, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., continues through 4 a.m.

During the closure, crews will be installing the remaining portion of the airport guideway.

These detours will be in place:

Motorists traveling on the H-1 Freeway eastbound toward Exit 18B will be detoured via Middle Street, North King Street then Kalihi Street to access Dillingham Boulevard.

The Nimitz Highway eastbound ramp to Dillingham Boulevard will also be closed. Motorists traveling eastbound on Nimitz Highway will be detoured via Puuhale Road.

Motorists traveling westbound on Dillingham Boulevard will be detoured via Kalihi Street, North King Street, Ola Lane, then Middle Street to access Nimitz Highway and the H-1.

For additional information on the project, please visit the project website at www.honolulutransit.org, call the project’s 24-Hour Hotline at 808-566-2299, or email info@honolulutransit.org.

