Rail construction to close Kamehameha Highway nightly in Kalihi
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:55 PM HST|Updated: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:58 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rail construction will close all lanes of the Kamehameha Highway nightly from Middle Street to Laumaka Street starting Sunday.
The closure, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., continues through 4 a.m.
During the closure, crews will be installing the remaining portion of the airport guideway.
These detours will be in place:
- Motorists traveling on the H-1 Freeway eastbound toward Exit 18B will be detoured via Middle Street, North King Street then Kalihi Street to access Dillingham Boulevard.
- The Nimitz Highway eastbound ramp to Dillingham Boulevard will also be closed. Motorists traveling eastbound on Nimitz Highway will be detoured via Puuhale Road.
- Motorists traveling westbound on Dillingham Boulevard will be detoured via Kalihi Street, North King Street, Ola Lane, then Middle Street to access Nimitz Highway and the H-1.
For additional information on the project, please visit the project website at www.honolulutransit.org, call the project’s 24-Hour Hotline at 808-566-2299, or email info@honolulutransit.org.
